Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 142.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial cut Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of MSGM opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. Motorsport Games has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $24.19.

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.66). Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 294.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. Equities analysts predict that Motorsport Games will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 116,829 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Motorsport Games by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Motorsport Games by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after buying an additional 75,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

