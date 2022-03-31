Callisto Network (CLO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $99,509.00

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $24.28 million and approximately $99,509.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.54 or 0.07228633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00101159 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.