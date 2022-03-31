Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Oppenheimer

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Get Braze alerts:

BRZE opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57. Braze has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,422,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.