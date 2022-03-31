Short Interest in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Decreases By 37.0%

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE NYC traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $13.47. 24,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. New York City REIT has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $180.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is currently -13.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New York City REIT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of New York City REIT by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York City REIT by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New York City REIT by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

New York City REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

