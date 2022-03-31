Short Interest in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Decreases By 37.0%

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NYSE NYC traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $13.47. 24,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. New York City REIT has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $180.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.20.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is currently -13.03%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
New York City REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
