Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Castor Maritime stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,859. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Castor Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.25.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.01 million during the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 39.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Castor Maritime during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Castor Maritime by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 60,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Castor Maritime by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 462,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Castor Maritime during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

