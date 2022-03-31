Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($8.93) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.91.

Shares of ASND traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.02. 311,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,079. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.12. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $96.97 and a 1-year high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. Analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

