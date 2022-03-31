Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.68. 71,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,605. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $286.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $116.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

