Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 443.68%.

Dyadic International stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.21. 180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,155. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $6.89.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dyadic International by 77.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Dyadic International by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 33,042 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

