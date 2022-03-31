Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 443.68%.
Dyadic International stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.21. 180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,155. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $6.89.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Dyadic International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.
