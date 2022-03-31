Fifth Third Securities Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.92. 304,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,758. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.83 and a one year high of $266.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.74.

