Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of HRSHF stock remained flat at $$3.13 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. Haier Smart Home has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $4.48.
