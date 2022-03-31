Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of HRSHF stock remained flat at $$3.13 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. Haier Smart Home has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $4.48.

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. manufactures and distributes home appliances in Mainland China, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It provides refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, household and commercial air-conditioners, purifiers, fresh air systems, electric water heaters, gas water heaters, solar water heaters, heat pump water heaters, vacuum cleaners, POE water purifiers, POU water purifiers, water softening equipment, dishwashers, ovens, gas stoves, and other kitchen appliances.

