Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 108 ($1.41) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.41) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 119.33 ($1.56).

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of LON:CEY traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 91.76 ($1.20). 2,968,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,491,354. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.62). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is 1.38%.

About Centamin (Get Rating)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.