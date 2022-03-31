Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 220 ($2.88). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.69) price target on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.20) price target on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 247 ($3.24).

Shares of BARC traded down GBX 3.08 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 148.36 ($1.94). 29,188,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,237,039. The company has a market cap of £24.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 182.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 188.79. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 142.04 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

