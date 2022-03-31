Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $51.52. 5,431,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,506. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.14.

