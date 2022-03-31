Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $512,000 Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,597 shares of company stock worth $1,490,467 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,122,281. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.23. The company has a market capitalization of $617.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

