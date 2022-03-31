Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HBR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 20.75 ($0.27).

LON:HBR traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 483.20 ($6.33). The company had a trading volume of 1,107,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,231. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 391.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 379.28. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 284 ($3.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 507.33 ($6.65).

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

