Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.53. Brigham Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brigham Minerals.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 41.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 21,274 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 875.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,184 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 254.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the third quarter valued at $225,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.11. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 50.45%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.