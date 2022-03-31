Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRAD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.68. 657,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,423. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at $11,911,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at $1,365,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at $2,009,000. Finally, Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at $180,278,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

