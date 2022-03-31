Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Bitfarms (TSE:BITF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock.
