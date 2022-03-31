Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ESI. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James set a C$2.20 target price on Ensign Energy Services and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.35.

TSE ESI traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$3.35. 18,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,178. The company has a market capitalization of C$542.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.12. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.00 and a 52-week high of C$3.44.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$38,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at C$3,781,041.88. Also, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares in the company, valued at C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

