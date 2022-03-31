Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,565 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 581,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,124,000 after purchasing an additional 433,688 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 457,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,922,000 after purchasing an additional 201,162 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 363,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 261,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 76,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.43. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,391. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.40 and a 12-month high of $91.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average of $91.43.

