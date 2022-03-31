Fifth Third Securities Inc. Lowers Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,328 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,631,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,481.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,545 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 595,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,087,000 after buying an additional 186,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.22. 24,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,605. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.65.

