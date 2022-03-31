Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $760,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $216.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.