Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BOLT traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,315. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $105.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 479,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 47,017 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOLT. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

