Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives C$67.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.60.

DOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other Dollarama news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

TSE:DOL opened at C$71.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.20 billion and a PE ratio of 35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$51.50 and a 52-week high of C$71.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

