DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.63.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

FFWM opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.24. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $29.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,694,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,476,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,398,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,338,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Foundation news, Director Diane M. Rubin purchased 1,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

