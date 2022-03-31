Susquehanna Bancshares Trims AerCap (NYSE:AER) Target Price to $75.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $80.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 45.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

AerCap stock opened at $51.44 on Thursday. AerCap has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.65.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AerCap will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 253,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 919,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,084,000 after buying an additional 50,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 52.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,350,000 after acquiring an additional 215,998 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 8.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 18.2% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 25,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

