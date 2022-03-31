Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $40.70.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 50.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,918,000 after buying an additional 6,106,706 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 5,401,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,387,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Aramark by 4,222.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Aramark by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

