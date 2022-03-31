Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:MIRO traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.78. 86,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,392. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Miromatrix Medical has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Miromatrix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Miromatrix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

