Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.010-$8.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.62 billion-$52.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.38 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAYRY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($54.95) to €55.00 ($60.44) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.25. 326,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

