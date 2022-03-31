Community Bank N.A. Has $616,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $460.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.24.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

