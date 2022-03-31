Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Price Target Cut to GBX 710

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 790 ($10.35) to GBX 710 ($9.30) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.50% from the company’s previous close.

ONT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.17) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 662 ($8.67) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.17) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

ONT stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 400 ($5.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,996. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 361.50 ($4.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 736 ($9.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a PE ratio of -17.68.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

