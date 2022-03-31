Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of SAVE stock traded down GBX 0.44 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 26.86 ($0.35). 1,164,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,782,651. The company has a market cap of £350.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75. Savannah Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 30.90 ($0.40). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In other Savannah Energy news, insider Stephen Ian Jenkins bought 258,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,935 ($25.35) per share, with a total value of £5,000,001.30 ($6,549,648.02).

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also has 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

