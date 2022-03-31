JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) to Neutral

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 190 ($2.49). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 230.89 ($3.02).

Shares of LON VMUK traded down GBX 4.65 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 173.35 ($2.27). 726,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,231. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 151.05 ($1.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The firm has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 6.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 186.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 186.11.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($67,199.37).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

