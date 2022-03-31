Berenberg Bank Reiterates €67.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($73.63) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($73.63) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.40 ($68.57) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.88 ($70.20).

DPW stock traded down €1.77 ($1.95) during trading on Monday, reaching €44.29 ($48.67). 3,257,529 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €47.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.62. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($33.54) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($45.41).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

