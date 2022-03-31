Private Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,554 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $82.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

