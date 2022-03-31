Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Lifted by B. Riley

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – B. Riley raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.28.

LULU stock opened at $376.92 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $278.00 and a one year high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.15.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 196,043 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

