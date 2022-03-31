Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,755 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 59,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.96. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.46 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.