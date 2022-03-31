Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 290,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 490,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

Columbia Care Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCHWF)

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. It offers flowers, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Cannabist, Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label Cannabidiol brands. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.