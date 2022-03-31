Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Trading Down 1.2%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.35. 611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.
The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Nippon Steel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)
