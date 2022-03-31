Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Trading Down 1.2%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.35. 611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Nippon Steel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

