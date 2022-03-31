I-Mab to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for I-Mab in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the year.

Get I-Mab alerts:

IMAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.43.

IMAB stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,803,000 after purchasing an additional 572,142 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,009,000 after purchasing an additional 713,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 961,765 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,346,000 after purchasing an additional 200,094 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,024,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after purchasing an additional 93,184 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About I-Mab (Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.