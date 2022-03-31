Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACRE. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stephen Benjamin purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,456,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,197,000 after buying an additional 435,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 269,735 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 697.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 157,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 97,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACRE opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 91.03%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

