Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Chewy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHWY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.05.

NYSE CHWY opened at $42.79 on Thursday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $97.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,139.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

