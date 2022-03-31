Loungers (LON:LGRS) Shares Up 1%

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 247.50 ($3.24). 27,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 79,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.21).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LGRS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.91) price target on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.11) price target on shares of Loungers in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.24) price target on shares of Loungers in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Loungers alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.74. The company has a market capitalization of £253.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 257.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 274.01.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 18, 2021, it operated 168 sites, including 138 Lounges and 30 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.