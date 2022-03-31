Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) Trading Up 5.5%

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Simplicity Esports and Gaming alerts:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Simplicity Esports and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 195.26% and a negative net margin of 384.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplicity Esports and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplicity Esports and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.