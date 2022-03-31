TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating) traded up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 48,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 85,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.

About TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU)

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. It holds an option to acquire an interest in the Rolling Pond property comprising 11 mineral licenses that covers 224 contiguous claims located in central Newfoundland; and an option to acquire interests in the Golden Rose project covering an area of 167.25 square kilometers located in the southwestern portion of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.

