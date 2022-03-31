Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.30 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.92) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LHA. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.90 ($8.68) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.22 ($7.94).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

ETR LHA opened at €7.43 ($8.16) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.24 ($5.76) and a 12 month high of €11.72 ($12.88). The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is €6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.