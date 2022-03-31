Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €310.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($340.66) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($142.86) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($338.46) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €295.00 ($324.18) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($303.30) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €244.19 ($268.34).

VOW3 opened at €159.06 ($174.79) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 1 year high of €249.70 ($274.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion and a PE ratio of 5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is €169.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €180.35.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

