CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €76.00 by Berenberg Bank

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €76.00 ($83.52) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COP. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($95.60) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($85.71) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($85.71) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €79.29 ($87.13).

COP stock opened at €55.05 ($60.49) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.15. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €44.40 ($48.79) and a twelve month high of €82.80 ($90.99). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.48.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

