Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €138.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($151.65) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SY1. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($148.35) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($130.77) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($136.26) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €120.09 ($131.97).

SY1 opened at €108.85 ($119.62) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €116.00. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a one year high of €73.48 ($80.75).

About Symrise (Get Rating)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Analyst Recommendations for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

