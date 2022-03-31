Short Interest in Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Drops By 20.0%

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RTOKY opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15.

RTOKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 550 ($7.20) in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

